Nitin Nabin to lead Punjabi outreach in Uttarakhand

BJP president Nitin Nabin will lead a major outreach programme for Punjabis and Sikhs during his two-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand beginning September 9, following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent visit to a historic London gurdwara linked to Shaheed Udham Singh.

Nabin will attend the Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan in Rudrapur, where the BJP plans to highlight the Punjabi community’s cultural heritage and contributions to Uttarakhand’s social, economic and cultural development.

Advertisement

The BJP chief will also chair a crucial meeting of the Uttarakhand party core committee in Haldwani, where Congress has alleged that a venue used by party president Mallikarjun Kharge was later subjected to a “purification” ceremony. Nabin is also scheduled to participate in a youth outreach programme in Haldwani.

Advertisement

On September 10, Nabin will attend an ex-servicemen’s gathering, with the outreach aimed particularly at connecting with the state’s Sikh and Punjabi electorate ahead of the elections.

Sikhs constitute 2.34 per cent of Uttarakhand’s population, according to the 2011 Census, but have significant electoral influence across nine Udham Singh Nagar constituencies. Around 1.8 lakh of the state’s nearly 2.5 lakh Sikhs live in the district.

Advertisement

The BJP hopes the outreach will also resonate in poll-bound Punjab. Meanwhile, Bhagwat recently paid obeisance at London’s Khalsa Jatha Gurdwara during his three-nation visit.