DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Nitin Nabin to lead Punjabi outreach in Uttarakhand

Nitin Nabin to lead Punjabi outreach in Uttarakhand

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP national president Nitin Nabin. File photo
Advertisement

BJP president Nitin Nabin will lead a major outreach programme for Punjabis and Sikhs during his two-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand beginning September 9, following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent visit to a historic London gurdwara linked to Shaheed Udham Singh.

Nabin will attend the Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan in Rudrapur, where the BJP plans to highlight the Punjabi community’s cultural heritage and contributions to Uttarakhand’s social, economic and cultural development.

Advertisement

The BJP chief will also chair a crucial meeting of the Uttarakhand party core committee in Haldwani, where Congress has alleged that a venue used by party president Mallikarjun Kharge was later subjected to a “purification” ceremony. Nabin is also scheduled to participate in a youth outreach programme in Haldwani.

Advertisement

On September 10, Nabin will attend an ex-servicemen’s gathering, with the outreach aimed particularly at connecting with the state’s Sikh and Punjabi electorate ahead of the elections.

Sikhs constitute 2.34 per cent of Uttarakhand’s population, according to the 2011 Census, but have significant electoral influence across nine Udham Singh Nagar constituencies. Around 1.8 lakh of the state’s nearly 2.5 lakh Sikhs live in the district.

Advertisement

The BJP hopes the outreach will also resonate in poll-bound Punjab. Meanwhile, Bhagwat recently paid obeisance at London’s Khalsa Jatha Gurdwara during his three-nation visit.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts