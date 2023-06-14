NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Noida, June 13
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said it would restart the free e-rickshaw service between the Aqua Line and the Blue Line metro stations here from June 14.
“The Noida Authority is taking action to cover available footpaths for pedestrians between these two stations,” said NMRC's Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari.
