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Home / Delhi / No arrest 48 hours after Narela gym shooting

No arrest 48 hours after Narela gym shooting

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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More than 48 hours after a 42-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight near a gym in Narela and fifteen empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, the two unidentified assailants are still at large, officials said.

Police said Pramod Kumar, a resident of Nahri village, was allegedly shot multiple times by two men near a gym close to Delhi Hospital in Bakner around 6:50 am on September 3.

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Police recovered fifteen empty cartridges from the spot, indicating the intensity of the attack.

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Officials said four teams comprising personnel from the local police and Special Staff have been deployed to work on the case.

Following the incident, Kumar's family members and residents blocked the road and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

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Police officials reached the spot and assured the protesters that teams had been formed to trace the accused.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering local intelligence to establish the identity and movements of the shooters.

Police said an FIR has been registered at Narela police station under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act against unidentified persons. PTI

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