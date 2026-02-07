DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Delhi / No barricading, warning signs near pit that claimed biker's life in Janakpuri: FIR

No barricading, warning signs near pit that claimed biker's life in Janakpuri: FIR

The police registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
The bike of victim Kamal Dhyani being retrieved from pit in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
The Delhi Police have said that no barricading, warning signs or security guards were deployed near the 15-feet-deep pit dug on a road in West Delhi's Janakpuri, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man who fell into it with his motorcycle in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the FIR, the pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its contractor Professor Joginder Singh Marg near the Andhra School. It was left open without any safety arrangements to alert road users.

"There was no barricading, no warning sign or security guard deployed at the site despite the pit being dug in the middle of the road," the FIR said.

The police said a spot inspection conducted after the accident indicated that the authorities concerned were aware of the excavation work but failed to ensure basic safety measures.

"The inspection of the scene clearly suggests that the pit was left open without any protective measures, posing a serious risk to commuters," the FIR said.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries.

He was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Friday morning, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The police registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

