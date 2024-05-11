No check on stray dog menace

The failure of the civic body to address the population of stray dogs in the city has led to a significant threat to the safety of residents in various localities, as evidenced by the increasing number of reported dog bites. With over 100 cases of dog bites reported at the Civil Hospital daily, it’s evident that the responsibility or accountability of the Municipal Corporation has been lacking on this issue for many years. To address this pressing concern, there is a necessity for the imposition of penalties or fines in every instance of a dog bite. Such measures are crucial for dealing firmly with the problem and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the residents. Ajay Saini, Faridabad
Illegal construction at Novelty Cinema
Encroachments, illegal construction and excavation activities at Novelty Cinema on SP Mukherjee Marg in Delhi have raised concerns among area residents. Despite repeated complaints from residents, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is yet to take any action against the offenders and address these problems, leaving residents in a state of distress and uncertainty. Vishal, Mukherjee Marg (Delhi)
