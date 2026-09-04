No coercive action against Gymkhana Club till Sept 16, Centre assures Delhi HC

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has secured a temporary breather in its eviction battle with the Centre, with the government telling the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it would not take any coercive action against the club till September 16.

The assurance came before Justice Avneesh Jhingan while hearing pleas filed by club member Vijay Khurana and the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association. They have sought a stay on the June 29 show-cause notice issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) for eviction from the club’s 27.3 acre premises on Safdarjung Road.

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Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court, “We will not take any action in a coercive manner. The (earlier) statement continues. We will not take any coercive action (till the next date).”

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The dispute stems from the L&DO’s May 22 order terminating the club’s perpetual lease deed and asking it to return the land by June 5. The Centre has cited the need for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure”.

The June 29 show-cause notice, issued by estate officer Bipin Kumar Singh, asked the club and all persons occupying the premises to explain why an eviction order should not be passed under the Public Premises Act. They were asked to submit their response by July 7 and appear for a personal hearing the same day.

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Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Khurana, told the court that the pleadings were complete and the request for interim relief was “ripe for hearing”. Justice Jhingan, however, said he would hear arguments on another date and suggested that the members first file their response before the estate officer.

“What I am intending to do is that before I proceed with it (the interim relief), let him (estate officer) visit this issue...Whether he should proceed, whether he can proceed...Whatsoever comes out of it, we are still here,” the judge said.

He said, “Let the authority apply its mind to the fact that once this issue of jurisdiction itself is pending, should he proceed with the notice or not.”

Singhvi said the chances of the estate officer ruling in favour of the club members were low and maintained that any response should be filed without prejudice to their case before the High Court.

The Centre has argued that the court cannot restrain the authorities from taking over the land and that the Public Premises Act bars civil court jurisdiction over eviction proceedings and injunctions against an estate officer’s action.

Khurana’s lawsuit, supported by more than 500 club members, calls the Centre’s defence and security grounds “vague” and “generalised” and alleges they are a “sham” aimed at forced eviction without due process. The matter will now be heard on September 16.