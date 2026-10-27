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Home / Delhi / No coercive action till October 29, Centre tells high court on Delhi's Race Course mosque

No coercive action till October 29, Centre tells high court on Delhi's Race Course mosque

The assurance comes during the hearing of a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud, a worshipper at the mosque, seeking unrestricted access for devotees and protection against any demolition

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Bulldozed homes of Muslims near Race Course Masjid in New Delhi. Photo: A video grab/ X
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The Centre on Tuesday gave an oral assurance to the Delhi High Court that it would not take any coercive action against the historic Race Course Masjid till Thursday, providing temporary relief to the mosque amid a dispute over its occupation and access.

The assurance came during the hearing of a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud, a worshipper at the mosque, seeking unrestricted access for devotees and protection against any demolition.

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The mosque, located beside Delhi Race Club and adjoining Delhi Golf Club, has been at the centre of a dispute since the Land and Development Office (L&DO) allegedly issued an eviction notice declaring the premises unauthorised and asking it to be vacated. Muslim organisations have contested the move, maintaining that the mosque is a Waqf property and a notified heritage structure, The Tribune reported earlier.

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The utilities at the mosque were disconnected on October 7, according to the petition. The development had earlier prompted the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to seek intervention from Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, demanding restoration of electricity and water, access for worshippers and protection against demolition.

Race Course Masjid is listed as a Grade-II heritage structure in NDMC’s heritage register. Its representatives have also cited its recognition as a Waqf property in the 1977 Delhi Gazette.

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The Centre’s assurance will remain in place till Thursday, when the matter is expected to come up again before the high court.

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