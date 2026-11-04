No cop punished for failing to act or aiding killers in 1984 massacre: Ex-MP Tarlochan Singh

No police officer was punished for failing to act, or even for helping the killers, during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, said Tarlochan Singh, who was press secretary to then President Giani Zail Singh.

Speaking via video conference at the Zakhm 84 conclave organised by the Punjab BJP on Wednesday, he said the police and administration were busier in arranging Indira Gandhi's funeral than protecting people being killed on the streets.

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Comparing the violence to Nadir Shah's massacre of Delhi, Tarlochan Singh alleged the capital had not seen such killing and burning since the Persian invader's time, until November 1 and 2, 1984. The funeral was held on November 3, he said, and the entire administration of the Centre and Delhi was occupied with it for three days while Sikhs kept dying. The Army was ready to act, he said, but received no orders. When troops arrived from Meerut on November 2, they were told not to fire and only to carry out a march past.

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He alleged that the worst role was played by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Police Commissioner. Inquiry commissions had indicted several police officers, he said, but Sikh policemen were confined to the lines and Sikh soldiers were pulled off trains near Ghaziabad and killed. He said BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Malhotra and Madan Lal Khurana had gone to the President for help before leaving for Ghaziabad. Lt Gen Jamwal, whose son was ADC to the President, told him the Army was ready to act, he said.

Recalling the days after the assassination, he said he was in the fourth car of the President's convoy when it returned to Delhi, and a mob spotted his white turban and threw a burning torch into the car. The driver flung it out and sped away, he said. When Zail Singh came out after visiting the hospital, people raised slogans against him, and only his own security staff prevented worse, he said.

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He alleged that the official announcement of Indira Gandhi's death was held back until Rajiv Gandhi reached Delhi, and that a meeting at Rajiv Gandhi's office that afternoon, attended by Congress MPs, led to the "blood for blood" slogan. He named HKL Bhagat, Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar among the MPs whom he said organised the attacks in their areas. That night, he said, Zail Singh tried to reach the Prime Minister and the Home Minister by phone, but nobody came on the line. The next day, a delegation including Air Marshal Arjan Singh, Kuldip Nayar and IK Gujral called on the President, who told them he was helpless. They then went to Home Minister Narasimha Rao, who said preparations for the funeral were under way, he said.

Tarlochan Singh said he raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on December 14, 2009, and asked then Home Minister P Chidambaram what action had been taken against the indicted officers. He was told that some had retired, he said, and asked how retirement could amount to a pardon for murder. He read out a letter from Chidambaram dated January 20, 2010, which said the ministry was exploring criminal cases against officers indicted by the commissions, and that a petition seeking withdrawal of a police medal was pending in the Delhi High Court. This, he said, showed that no action had been taken against any police officer. He also alleged that no case was registered against Sajjan Kumar until 2009.

He ended with a prayer that such a tragedy never happens again anywhere in the world, and said it must be condemned.