No corruption, Kejriwal warns new councillors

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in his first address to newly elected AAP councillors of the Delhi MC, on Saturday asked councillors not to indulge in corruption. He said they (councillors) should think about their family members before indulging in such practices.

“If you get involved in corruption, you will bring a bad name to your family. Think about the humiliation and insult they will have to face because of your act,” Kejriwal said to the AAP councillors. The Delhi CM also advised them to work in tandem with the AAP MLAs for the betterment of Delhi. “You don’t have to fight with MLAs. Make everyone — MLA and opposition leaders — work for the development of Delhi,” he said.

In the wake of the high-stakes MC elections, Kejriwal said the poll, in his opinion, was one of the toughest elections he had ever fought in his political career. “Many people say it was an easy election for AAP. This is not at all true. The state machinery, used by the BJP against us, made the MC election the toughest one. The Home Minister, seven Chief Ministers and 17 Cabinet Ministers had campaigned for the BJP in the MC election. We believe in positive politics. However, the BJP released doctored videos every day during the campaigning period. AAP leaders were raided by the CBI and ED. They pulled all the stops to win the poll, but still lost,” said Kejriwal.