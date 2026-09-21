No diabetes, but obesity may harm kidneys: AIIMS-Delhi study

Being free of diabetes does not necessarily mean an overweight person’s kidneys are safe. A study by the AIIMS-Delhi has found that obesity can be associated with early kidney stress even before conventional kidney-function tests show an obvious problem.

The finding is significant because the warning signs may remain invisible for years. Excess fat can accumulate around the kidneys in the renal sinus, potentially affecting the structures and blood vessels within the kidney. Earlier research has also linked greater renal-sinus fat with obesity and hypertension.

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The AIIMS research, led by Dr Amandeep Singh, involved 160 adults without existing co-morbidities and assessed obesity alongside kidney-related biomarkers. Serum NGAL, a marker associated with kidney injury, increased significantly with higher levels of obesity.

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The wider AIIMS findings indicate that 77% of metabolically unhealthy obese participants had excess renal-sinus fat, compared with 55% among metabolically healthy obese participants. This suggests that the number on the weighing scale alone may not tell the full story, two people with a similar BMI may carry fat differently and therefore have different metabolic risks.

The concern is particularly relevant to people who assume that “no diabetes” means “no kidney risk”. Early obesity-related kidney changes can precede obvious abnormalities on routine testing.

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Doctors, therefore, stress the need to look beyond weight alone, including monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar and undergoing appropriate kidney assessment, particularly when excess weight is persistent.

The study does not establish that renal-sinus fat itself causes kidney disease, but it strengthens the case for treating obesity as a kidney-health issue, not merely a diabetes or heart-risk issue.