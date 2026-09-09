No eligible voter will be left out of electoral rolls in Delhi: CEO

Amid concerns and reports surrounding Delhi’s draft electoral rolls prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday clarified that voters left out of the draft roll can still seek inclusion during the claims and objections period.

The draft electoral rolls were published on August 31 following a house-to-house enumeration exercise conducted between June 30 and August 17.

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Ensuing that no eligible citizen will be left out of the electoral rolls and no ineligible person will be included, the CEO office said the electoral roll revision is a continuous process, with names being added, deleted or modified on the basis of Forms 6, 7 and 8.

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“Revision of electoral roll is a continuous process throughout the year except at the time of elections. Hence, the name of an elector keeps on adding, deleting and modified on the basis of Forms 6, 7 and 8,” the office said.

Before the SIR exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) carried out mapping of voters in the 2025 electoral roll with the last intensive revision conducted in Delhi in 2002. Those found to have shifted from their registered addresses were reported by BLOs, following which notices were issued through speed post.

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The CEO office stressed that deletion cannot be carried out without due process. “It is informed that the name of a person cannot be deleted from electoral roll without conducting an inquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity to the persons concerned as laid down under The Representation of People Act, 1950, The Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and instructions issued by the ECI.”

During the SIR exercise, BLOs distributed and collected enumeration forms from voters at their registered addresses. An online submission facility was also available, but the CEO clarified that submitting a form online alone does not guarantee inclusion.

“Merely submission of enumeration form online does not entitle an elector name to be included in draft roll. The BLO has to verify the online form on the basis of physical verification of elector,” the CEO said.

Voters who were absent, shifted, dead or found to be have duplicate entries during the house-to-house exercise were marked under the ASDD category on the basis of local enquiry. The list was shared with booth-level agents of recognised political parties and has been made available on the CEO Delhi website.

Those who could not submit their enumeration forms within the June 30-August 17 window, or believe they are genuine voters but have been left out, can file Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents between August 31 and September 30.

Applications can be submitted physically to EROs, AEROs, BLOs or at designated polling locations, besides being filed online through the Election Commission’s voter services portal and ECINET app.

The CEO office said notices would also be issued to voters whose details could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last revision in their respective states or where logical discrepancies are found. They will get seven days to respond, with disposal of notices scheduled by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.