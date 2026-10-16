No entry for BS-IV and below commercial vehicles in Delhi from November 1: Gurugram Traffic police

In a bid to control air pollution and protect the environment, there will be a complete ban on the entry of commercial vehicles below BS-VI emission standards into Delhi from November 1. The prescribed rules apply to buses and trucks as well, the Gurugram Traffic police said in an advisory issued on Friday.

According to the advisory, from November 1, the entry into Delhi of commercial goods vehicles, including Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and other trucks and buses conforming to BS-IV or lower emission standards, will be prohibited. Exemption will apply to CNG vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs) and diesel buses and trucks conforming to BS-VI emission standards. The restriction will also cover trucks and buses operating under All India Tourist Permits (AITPs) and those operating under other service arrangements. However, it will not apply to buses registered in Delhi.

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“The Gurugram Traffic police appeals to all transporters, vehicle drivers and bus operators to verify the emission standards and registration details of their vehicles and ensure strict compliance with the prescribed rules. They are advised to avoid violations and confirm their vehicles’ eligibility before entering Delhi. All concerned are urged to cooperate in controlling pollution by complying with traffic regulations and environmental protection guidelines,” the advisory read.