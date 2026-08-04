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Home / Delhi / No FIR yet against minor girl who ‘abused’ PM: Delhi Police

No FIR yet against minor girl who ‘abused’ PM: Delhi Police

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have clarified that no regular First Information Report (FIR) has so far been registered against the minor girl who allegedly made abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, sources said on Monday.

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As per police sources, a zero FIR was forwarded by the Noida Police last week, but it has not yet been converted into a regular FIR in Delhi. Therefore, the question of withdrawal does not arise at this stage.

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However, the sources added that after PM Modi forgave the girl, it is highly unlike that the zero FIR will be converted into a regular FIR, resulting in case being dropped. The Police are yet to release an official statement in this regard.

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The Noida Police had filed a “zero” FIR against the minor over the abusive remarks against PM Modi. The FIR identified her as a 25-year-old woman. In a subsequent apology video, the girl said she was only 15 years old and had made the remarks under the influence of “others” at the protest site.

“I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I said many bad things. This is my first and last mistake. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can’t even look at myself. Please forgive me,” she said in the video earlier this week.

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Amid appeals for leniency on the social media, PM Modi said last Friday that he forgave “misguided children” who abused him.

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