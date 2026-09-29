No fuel sans pollution under control certificate

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on combating air pollution in Delhi-NCR chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

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The government has also decided to impose a ban on dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity from November 1 to January 31, with a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from December 10 to January 20.

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As part of its advance winter action plan, the government will introduce a series of measures targeting vehicular emissions, dust and other major pollution sources. These include restrictions on polluting vehicles, doubling of parking charges, staggered office timings and 50 per cent work-from-home arrangements. Parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are exempted from the provision.

In another major measure, the entry of vehicles registered outside Delhi and conforming to emission standards below BS-VI will be restricted from November 1. CNG and electric vehicles will be exempted from the restriction.

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The winter strategy will also focus on intensifying action against vehicular emissions, road and construction dust, waste and biomass burning and industrial emissions. Measures have also been planned to strengthen public transport, increase greening and tackle identified pollution and traffic hotspots.

In consultation with the Delhi Traffic Police, one-way traffic and decongestion trials would also be undertaken at traffic hotspots.

“Road redevelopment has been taken up on an unprecedented scale. Against the usual annual average of about 1,000 km, the government has set a target of 3,065 km for 2026, of which 1,193 km had been redeveloped by September 20. The remaining works will be expedited, with cement-concrete works targeted for completion by October 31 and bituminous works by November 15,” an official informed.

A decision was taken to strengthen industrial enforcement, operationalise an AI-enabled Command and Control Centre, increase monitoring stations from 47 to 60, and deploy 334 enforcement teams to enforce strict action against the non-conforming polluting industries.

Delhi has achieved 71 lakh plantations, comprising 24 lakh trees and 47 lakh shrubs, surpassing the Mission 70 Lakh target. In addition, 433 of the 434 acres of identified brown areas have been greened. The focus now shifts from plantation numbers to survival, maintenance and greening of the remaining patches.

Officials from the Delhi Government said public transport capacity has been substantially strengthened. Delhi’s bus fleet now stands at 6,840 buses, including 5,088 electric buses, and last-mile connectivity through autos, cabs and bikes is available at all 228 Metro stations.

Before the onset of peak winter, intensive ward-wise deep cleaning of roads, markets and public spaces will be undertaken. Mechanised road sweeping and waste lifting, including after market closing hours, will be stepped up and garbage-vulnerable points will be eliminated. Mechanised road sweeping machines (MRSMs) will be geo-tagged and centrally monitored, with MCD and NDMC operating them in double shifts.

Between December 1, 2025, and September 26, 2026, 11,271 polluting industrial units were surveyed and 2,283 of them were closed or sealed, of which 1,665 were causing air pollution and 618 water pollution. The enforcement drive will continue during winter. An AI-enabled Command & Control Centre is proposed to go live from October 1, with the PTZ cameras at burning-prone locations integrated into the system.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stressed the need for coordinated action to address pollution from agricultural activities, including through a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister and the Agriculture Ministers of the NCR States. He directed the officials to convert the discussions held with Delhi and other NCR authorities into concrete action points, with the action plans for the NCR areas to be finalised before October 10.

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta highlighted the need to explore technological solutions to reduce emissions from cremation grounds and promote awareness about electric cremation facilities, including their availability for economically weaker sections.

The continuous air-quality monitoring network is proposed to be expanded from 47 to 60 stations.

A dedicated response unit at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Command & Control Centre will examine citizen inputs and track grievances for resolution within defined timelines.

Other major decisions

Ban on dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity from Nov 1 to Jan 31, with a complete ban on construction and demolition activities from Dec 10 to Jan 20