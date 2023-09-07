No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

PTI

New Delhi, September 6

There can be no greater cruelty than making false allegations against the “chastity” of a woman, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed while granting divorce decree to a woman on the grounds of cruelty and desertion noting that the couple has been living separately for the last 27 years.

The high court said the term “mental cruelty” is wide enough to take within its ambit the “financial instability”, and added that financial instability is bound to result in mental anxiety on account of husband not being settled in any business or profession and can be termed as a constant source of mental cruelty to the wife. “It emerges that ‘mental cruelty’ cannot be defined in any straight jacket parameter. The circumstances and the situation of the spouses have to be considered to ascertain if certain acts, which are complained of, would be a source of mental agony and pain.

“In the present case, it is easy to decipher the mental trauma as the appellant (woman) was working and the respondent (husband) was not working. There was a huge disparity in the financial status of the appellant and the responden,” a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The woman approached the high court challenging a family court’s decision dismissing her plea to grant a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

The woman said in her plea that the man had started levelling allegations against her of having illicit relationship with her brother-in-law and many other persons.