No grounds? No problem, box cricket redefines game for urban India

The sound of leather on willow is no longer confined to sprawling playgrounds. Increasingly, it is echoing from compact, floodlit turf arenas tucked between shopping complexes, office hubs and residential neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

As cities become more congested and open spaces continue to shrink, box cricket is emerging as the preferred format for young Indians. What was once considered a casual pastime has evolved into a booming urban sports culture, driven by convenience, technology and changing lifestyles.

Advertisement

Across Delhi, from Model Town and Shalimar Bagh to Connaught Place, turf arenas are witnessing packed evenings as students, professionals and cricket enthusiasts swap traditional grounds for enclosed playing boxes.

Advertisement

Unlike conventional cricket, which requires a large ground, several hours and a full team, box cricket offers a ready-to-play experience. Players can reserve a turf through an app, split the cost among friends and finish a competitive game in under an hour. For many youngsters, this convenience is the biggest attraction.

“Earlier we needed 10-12 people and a proper ground. Now, we just book a turf on our mobile phones, gather six or seven friends and start playing. It’s quick, affordable and fits into our schedules,” said Mohit Rajput a college student playing at a turf in Model Town.

Advertisement

Working professionals are equally embracing the format. “After office, it’s difficult to find an open ground, especially in Delhi. Box cricket lets us play even at 10 pm under floodlights. It’s our weekly stress buster,” said Lucky Yadav at a Shalimar Bagh arena.

For others, the experience extends beyond the sport itself. “It’s not just about cricket anymore. We come here to hang out, celebrate birthdays, shoot reels and play tournaments. The sport has become a social experience,” said a young entrepreneur playing at a box cricket facility.

The popularity of box cricket also reflects a larger urban challenge. Shrinking public playgrounds, increasing traffic, safety concerns and demanding academic and work schedules have left young people with limited opportunities for outdoor recreation. Turf arenas bridge that gap by providing a structured, accessible and weather resistant alternative.

Operators of these facilities say the demand has surged dramatically over the past few years.

“Three years ago, weekends used to be our busiest time. Today, even weekday evenings are fully booked. Youngsters prefer the convenience of one-hour slots, online booking and well-maintained turf over searching for public grounds. The demand for box cricket has grown tremendously,” said Saurabh Ahuja, manager of a box cricket arena.

The rise of corporate leagues, amateur tournaments, late-night matches under floodlights and the influence of the social media have further accelerated the trend.

Cricket is no longer just an all-day affair played on sprawling grounds. It is becoming an activity that fits seamlessly into modern urban lifestyles.

As India’s cities continue to grow vertically instead of horizontally, box cricket may no longer be just an alternative, it is fast becoming the new face of recreational cricket. More than a change in format, it reflects how urbanisation is reshaping the way an entire generation plays, socialises and stays active.