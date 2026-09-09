‘No idea where to go next’: Students forced out of unsafe PGs in Delhi

With their belongings stuffed into plastic bags and suitcases placed around the barricades nearby, several students living in buildings surrounding the collapsed Hostel Daze PG in Satya Niketan returned on Tuesday to collect what they could, only to find themselves grappling with another question: where to go next.

Two days after the collapse of the PG building claimed at least seven lives, the authorities began clearing students from nearby old and dilapidated buildings amid safety concerns. For many, the evacuation meant leaving behind the only accommodation they had known for months, without a clear alternative.

Advertisement

“I have no idea where to go from here,” said Riya, a second-year student of Motilal Nehru College, as she stood outside her PG with her belongings packed around her.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, Riya said she was attending a class at college when she received a call asking her to vacate the building. She had been living in the PG for nearly a year.

“I was at my college, attending a class, when the PG owner called and told us to vacate the building. I had been staying here for a year,” she said.

Advertisement

She said the students were now trying to figure out where they would stay while also dealing with the disruption to their college routine.

The students had earlier noticed signs that the building was old, but did not anticipate that it could pose such a serious safety risk.

“If we stood on the balcony, it was tilted. We used to think the building was old, but now we realise how dangerous it was,” Riya said.

For students who had rushed out when the neighbouring building came crashing down on Sunday, Tuesday was the first time they were allowed to return under police supervision to retrieve their belongings.

Akshita, a second-year student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College who has lived in the area for about a year, recalled the panic that followed the collapse. “I was preparing my lunch when suddenly I heard a noise. We came out and there was so much dust that nothing was visible. At first, I thought a truck had fallen or something had happened. Then my friends came running and told me to get out,” she said.

Akshita said she spent the next two days at a friend’s house after barricades were put up around the area.

The incident also triggered panic among families, with parents and relatives repeatedly calling students to check if they were safe. For many students, the fear of another collapse remains fresh.

Sneha, another second-year student of Motilal Nehru College, said she fled her PG on Sunday wearing only her night clothes and carrying her phone. “When the manager and caretakers came to know about the collapse nearby, they rushed us out. I went back to my room, took my phone and that was all I could take. Most of the girls couldn’t even take their phones,” she said.

She said the students remained deeply shaken by the possibility that the building they were living in could also collapse.

“My mother was especially tense. When a building falls, you feel that the one next to it could also fall. Luckily, ours did not,” Sneha said.

For Tamanna, a second-year Motilal Nehru College student who had moved to Satya Niketan only a month ago because of its proximity to her college, the collapse has left her traumatised. She recalled being on the fourth floor when she heard a loud sound and saw dust and debris outside.

“I thought it was an earthquake. I heard a loud noise and saw something fall in front of me. The caretaker told me to go downstairs. I was so scared. It is still traumatising for me,” she said.

Tamanna said moving out was proving exhausting for students already shaken by the incident.

“As a student, it is exhausting and mentally disturbing. First of all, we have to save our lives. It was such a life-threatening incident. Then we have to carry so many things, shift and miss college,” she said.

Akash, a student from Rajasthan living in a building adjacent to the collapsed structure, said many students were now preparing to leave Satya Niketan altogether.

“Because of the barricades, everything has been closed. Many children have already left. Their parents have taken them away,” he said.

He said students from outside Delhi faced an added difficulty in arranging accommodation or getting their families to the city at short notice.

“We will have to get out of Satya Niketan. We will go to our friends and stay with them,” he said.

PG owners step in to help

As authorities began asking students to vacate paying guest (PG) buildings near the building collapse site, some PG owners, managers and caretakers stepped in to help them find alternative accommodation and move out of buildings deemed unsafe. Several students said their PG owners and staff helped them pack their belongings and make arrangements for temporary accommodation. Sneha, a second-year BA Political Science student of Motilal Nehru College, said: “My PG building is the one that is going to be demolished. The help and support that our PG owner, manager and caretakers have shown is incredible. Our PG owner is giving us another place to stay,” she said.