No improvement in Delhi's air quality

No improvement in Delhi’s air quality

Average AQI stands at 318

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:34 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Delhi woke up to very poor air quality on Monday morning, with an average AQI reading of 318.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, 27 stations recorded very poor air, while 11 stations were in the poor category.

According to CPCB, an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is classified “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor” and 401 to 500 “severe”.

On the weather front, fog has been forecast for the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 notches below normal, while the morning relative humidity touched 100 percent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

