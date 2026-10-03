DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / No Internet, no UPI: Connaught Place traders return to cash

No Internet, no UPI: Connaught Place traders return to cash

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Connaught Place was left struggling with digital payments on Friday after an Internet shutdown in the area disrupted UPI services, forcing street vendors and businesses to fall back on cash.

The Tribune spoke to street vendors and staff at cafes in the Connaught Place inner circle, who said cash was the only reliable payment option during the disruption. Staff at Chilli’s said payments were being accepted only in cash, leaving customers without cash unable to make purchases.

Advertisement

At Mocha Cafe and Bar, which has broadband Wi-Fi, the disruption created a different kind of rush. Visitors were turning up at the cafe not only to eat but also to access the Internet, send urgent messages and book rides.

Advertisement

Divyasri and Katyani, two visitors from Kerala, were among those struggling with the outage. Carrying luggage and moving around Connaught Place, the two said they had been going from one cafe to another asking whether Wi-Fi was available and whether the internet was working.

They said the situation had been troublesome since the afternoon. Without internet, they could not book a ride, while they were also carrying little or no cash to buy food.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts