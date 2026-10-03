No Internet, no UPI: Connaught Place traders return to cash

Connaught Place was left struggling with digital payments on Friday after an Internet shutdown in the area disrupted UPI services, forcing street vendors and businesses to fall back on cash.

The Tribune spoke to street vendors and staff at cafes in the Connaught Place inner circle, who said cash was the only reliable payment option during the disruption. Staff at Chilli’s said payments were being accepted only in cash, leaving customers without cash unable to make purchases.

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At Mocha Cafe and Bar, which has broadband Wi-Fi, the disruption created a different kind of rush. Visitors were turning up at the cafe not only to eat but also to access the Internet, send urgent messages and book rides.

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Divyasri and Katyani, two visitors from Kerala, were among those struggling with the outage. Carrying luggage and moving around Connaught Place, the two said they had been going from one cafe to another asking whether Wi-Fi was available and whether the internet was working.

They said the situation had been troublesome since the afternoon. Without internet, they could not book a ride, while they were also carrying little or no cash to buy food.