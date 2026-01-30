DT
Home / Delhi / No jurisdiction to hear Sameer Wankhede’s defamation plea: HC

No jurisdiction to hear Sameer Wankhede's defamation plea: HC

Web Series: Sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Delhi High Court. ANI
The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled that it does not have territorial jurisdiction to hear IRS officer Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit against The Bads of Bollywood, a web series produced by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Refusing to entertain the plea, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the suit could be filed before a court with appropriate jurisdiction. “This court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plaint. The same is, therefore, returned to the plaintiff to be presented, if so advised, before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the court observed.

Wankhede has alleged that the web series contains defamatory content created to settle personal scores with him and to avenge the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the 2021 drugs case. He claimed that the series, written and directed by Aryan Khan, was deliberately designed to target and malign him.

In his suit, Wankhede sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, stating that the amount would be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.

He also alleged that the series shows a character making an obscene gesture — specifically, displaying a middle finger — after uttering the slogan “Satyamev Jayate,” which forms part of the National Emblem. According to Wankhede, this amounts to a serious violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and attracts penal consequences.

