Home / Delhi / 'No lessons learnt': AAP, Congress slam Delhi Government over biker's death

'No lessons learnt': AAP, Congress slam Delhi Government over biker's death

Arvind Kejriwal terms the man’s death after falling into a construction pit ‘murder’, not an accident

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:12 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file photo
Opposition AAP and Congress on Friday slammed the Delhi Government over the death of a biker — who reportedly fell into an open construction pit in West Delhi’s Janakpuri — calling the incident a result of negligence and poor civic safety measures.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, “This is not an accident, but murder. The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it.”

“May God grant strength to that family which lost their child due to the government's negligence,” the post further read.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed similar sentiments on X, “An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died. The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day.”

Calling it a murder, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted on X, “Kamal, a resident of Delhi, was heading home from the office when he encountered a large pothole dug up on the way. Kamal fell into the pothole along with his bike and died. The pothole had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board, but they neither covered it, nor put up any barricades, nor placed a warning board.”

“In the BJP's double-engine government, is this a death or a murder? You tell us,” the post further read.

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

