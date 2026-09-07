No lessons learnt, another tragedy hits national capital

Barely three months after a blaze at a bed-and-breakfast property in South Delhi claimed 29 lives, Delhi was shaken by another tragedy on Sunday when a five-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation for male students collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing five people and critically injuring four.

Several others were feared trapped at the time of filing this report, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

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An FIR has been registered against the building owner, Hari Ram Bansal, a Gurugram resident, who had been renovating the Satya Niketan property, located close to Delhi University South campus, for months. Locals said the 50-year-old building was refurbished in months, with the repair work also being carried out in the basement.

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The police said the work in the basement could have triggered the collapse. The adjacent building, which houses a girls' PG, was evacuated.

CM Gupta, who visited the site, said those responsible for this ‘grave incident’ would be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of law.

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Locals said the sound of concrete collapsing on Sunday afternoon was followed by an eerie silence in the narrow lanes of Satya Niketan. Within minutes, the congested neighbourhood, known for its eateries and scores of PG accommodations, was transformed into a rescue zone, with students, residents and emergency response personnel scrambling through a mountain of concrete and twisted steel in search of survivors. Oxygen cylinders were also dropped.

By evening, five people had died and four were reported to be in a critical condition, while several others were feared trapped. Eight people had been pulled out of the debris, according to the police. The exact number of people inside the building when it collapsed, however, remained unclear.

While speaking to The Tribune, Satya Niketan residents claimed that between 30 and 50 people could have been inside at the time of the collapse, while another account suggested that the building housed around 15 rooms, with two to three students sharing each room.

The structure, given on lease to ‘Hostel Daze’, by Hari Ram Bansal, had a basement and five floors and was being used as a boys’ PG. Repair work was reportedly under way in the basement when the structure collapsed around 1.30 pm.

While speaking to The Tribune, Delhi Fire Service deputy chief AK Malik said, “We got a call around 1:23 pm and we reached the spot at 1:33 pm.”

Samarth, a DU student living in a nearby PG, said water had been accumulating in the basement following several days of rain and alleged that the foundation was already weak.

“I have been living here for the past 20 years. Some construction work was going on in the basement, where water had started accumulating. The foundation was also extremely weak,” said a local.

Expensive and yet unsafe

The collapse was so powerful that several vehicles were also buried under the debris. The basement itself proved particularly difficult for rescuers to access, with the sheer volume and instability of the rubble making it difficult to establish the extent of the lower structure even after hours of operations.

“Mansi, a Maitreyi College student living in a girls’ PG adjacent to the collapsed structure, called me and said the impact had shattered the windows of her room,” her friend Vaibhavi told The Tribune.

Kavya, another DU student living in a PG, said, this PG is so expensive and yet so unsafe. Many students said their parents have asked them to leave the area after hearing the collapse.

Physical layout compounded challenge

The locality is made up of narrow, congested bylanes, with buildings, shops, eateries and parked vehicles leaving limited space for heavy machinery. JCBs deployed at the site struggled to manoeuvre and rotate in the lanes, forcing rescue personnel to work in confined spaces and remove portions of the rubble manually.

More than 50 teams from the Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, MCD, Delhi Police and Delhi Disaster Management Authority were deployed for the rescue operation. Two NDRF teams comprising around 70 personnel, along with a canine squad, were involved in the search.

Life detectors, trained dogs, hydraulic jacks, diamond chain saws, combi cutters and plasma cutters were used to locate and extract people from the debris. Oxygen cylinders were also lowered into the rubble in an attempt to provide air to anyone who might still have been trapped.

At one stage, NDRF personnel pulled an unconscious person out within around 15 minutes of locating him, while two conscious persons were brought out in approximately 30 minutes.

A senior NDRF officer said, “It might take 24-48 hours for the operation to complete."

The rescue operation also received assistance from Blinkit, which deployed around 20 teams and more than 10 ambulances after requests for emergency help came from people at the spot.

The scene drew residents into the rescue effort. With emergency teams working round the clock, locals used their bare hands and whatever tools were available to search through the debris and manage the crisis at the spot. The incident brought together two student organisations- ABVP and NSUI - in the rescue operation.

Satya Niketan exposed to such collapse

The Tribune’s ground assessment found that several other properties in the locality are being used as PGs despite appearing to be in poor condition. Some buildings have multiple floors, narrow approaches and no clearly visible second exit.

The building adjoining the collapsed structure belongs to Chaman Lal Shrivastava. It too is in a poor condition and is being used as a PG.

Shweta, who has lived in the area for more than two decades, said the conversion of houses into student accommodation had changed the character of the locality.

“Buildings here are being constructed up to five-six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys’ PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave the area without even checking back,” another resident said.

Residents also alleged that they had rarely seen maintenance work being carried out on such buildings.

The weekend may have prevented the casualty figure from being even higher.

An eyewitness said relatively few students were present when the building collapsed as many had returned home for the weekend.

About the building

The Tribune has also established details about the collapsed property. House No. 14, near Shiv Mandir in Moti Bagh-II, New Delhi-110021, is on lease and is owned by Hari Ram Bansal, son of Murari Lal Bansal.

An old native of Satya Niketan told The Tribune that the building was constructed in early 1970s.

According to the resident, Bansal had earlier participated in airport auctions before building his business and relocating years back to Gurugram.

The Tribune also found that the land in this part of the locality had earlier been under a JJ Colony and was transferred by the Delhi Development Authority to the MCD in 1962.

The history of the property has added to questions over how old structures in the locality are being maintained and how their use has changed over the years.

The latest collapse has also revived memories of the April 25, 2022, incident in Satya Niketan, when two workers died during repair work at an old three-storey building. Residents said an MCD notice had been issued at the time, but the work was not stopped and the incident did not result in a lasting change on the ground.

The concern now extends well beyond the collapsed structure.

In several lanes, houses that were originally built as residential properties have become high-density student accommodation. Residents point to buildings with additional floors, poor maintenance, narrow approaches and inadequate escape arrangements.

For students renting a bed in these properties, however, structural safety is rarely something they can independently assess before moving in.

The collapse has consequently left a visibly shaken neighbourhood asking a simple question - if one old building could come down so suddenly, how many of the structures still standing have been properly checked?

At the site, students and residents gathered behind barricades, while paramilitary personnel were deployed to keep the route clear for ambulances and emergency vehicles.