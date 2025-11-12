No link with ‘terrorist’ doctors, fully cooperating with probe agencies: Al-Falah University

Al-Falah University, located in Haryana’s Faridabad district, on Wednesday issued an official statement distancing itself from the three doctors arrested in connection with the so-called “white-collar terror module” and the recent high-intensity blast near Delhi’s Red Fort.

The 76-acre campus in the Muslim-majority Dhauj village has come under the scanner of central agencies after investigators uncovered alleged links between some of the detained individuals and Pakistan-backed handlers. Officials are probing whether the campus was used as a cover or safe haven by those accused of facilitating activities with national security implications.

In a detailed statement, Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand said the university has “no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University".

“We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events,” the statement read.

Professor Anand said the university was extending its “full cooperation” to the investigating agencies “to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security.”

Rejecting reports circulating on social media that chemicals or suspicious materials were being used or stored on campus, the university clarified that its laboratories “are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorized courses.”

“Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities,” the statement said.

Condemning what it called “baseless and misleading stories” being circulated online with the “clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University,” Al-Falah said it “strongly condemns and categorically denies all such false and defamatory allegations.”

Professor Anand reaffirmed the institution’s “unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of the country,” and urged media outlets and individuals to “act responsibly and verify facts through official channels before making or sharing any statements concerning the University.”

The university, established in 2014 and recognized by the University Grants Commission under sections 2(f) and 12(B), runs a medical college that has been training MBBS students since 2019 and began postgraduate medical courses in 2023.

“Our students are sincerely engaged in acquiring education, and it is imperative that every effort should be made to ensure that their education continues in an atmosphere of peace, normalcy, and academic discipline on campus,” the Vice-Chancellor added.