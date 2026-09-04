DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 'No need to panic. I am with you': Rahul Gandhi as CJP protest at Parliament Street Police station over attack on activist's father

'No need to panic. I am with you': Rahul Gandhi as CJP protest at Parliament Street Police station over attack on activist's father

Delhi Police says injury was 'simple', rejects claims of skull fracture in assault case

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Azad Samaj Party supremo and MP Chandrashekhar Ravan along with Cockroach Janta Party protester Nishu Azad move towards the Parliament Street police station, during a protest by CJP in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Advertisement

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday staged a protest at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, demanding justice for Sanjay Kumar, the father of Jantar Mantar protester Nishu Azad.

The demonstration was sparked by an alleged attack on Kumar by a youth named Swatantra Bhardwaj, alongside CJP's allegations of severe police inaction.

Advertisement

Led by CJP leader Sourav Das, protesters gathered at the police station, while a delegation comprising Nishu, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka separately approached the DCP office.

Advertisement

The podcast controversy 

The issue recently flared up after the accused, Swatantra Bhardwaj, openly confessed to the attack on a podcast, claiming his political connections kept him out of jail. Following public backlash, Bhardwaj issued a clarification, stating his podcast remarks were misrepresented and that he had only acted in self-defense.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi intervenes 

After Nishu posted a video appealing for help, Rahul Gandhi assured her of his full support. Gandhi took to X and wrote, “Nishu, no need to panic. I am with you. It is clear you were targeted because you raise the voice of your community and students. Amit Shah's Delhi Police on one hand commits inhumane brutality against students. On the other hand, a criminal who cracked the head of a Dalit girl's father roams free."

Gandhi directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asking why the criminal enjoyed political protection and asserting that the fight will not stop until justice is served. 

Delhi Police issues clarification 

The police in a statement said that on June 23, at Jantar Mantar, during the CJP protest, Sanjay Kumar (38), a resident of Ghaziabad, sustained a head injury by Kada worn by one of the alleged during a scuffle.

He was medically examined by Doctors of RML Hospital, and the injuries were opined to be simple in nature. The injuries were made by kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts/ MLC and is completely baseless, the statement read. 

It further added that on the victim’s statement, a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at police station Parliament Street. They were detained from the site and during investigation, Suraj Kumar (24) and Swatantra Bhardwaj (21) were served notices as per law and were interrogated. 

Due legal action has been taken, and chargesheet would be filed before the competent court soon. Any allegation of undue influence or interference in the matter is factually incorrect and baseless. 

The matter has been dealt with strictly in accordance with law and procedures, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts