DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / No need to panic, says PWD Minister

No need to panic, says PWD Minister

Parvesh Verma reviews situation at ITO barrage
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People at makeshift tents set up at a flood relief camp in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Minister Parvesh Verma visited the ITO Barrage here on Wednesday to review the situation as the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark due to heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Verma said: “There is no need to panic. We don’t think that 2023-like flooding will occur. We have increased the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna over the last six months. Everyone is safe”.

He said coordinated work by the government and departments had ensured that the Capital would remain protected.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a breach in the Mungeshpur drain at Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Tuesday afternoon led to water entering villages and unauthorised colonies near the Delhi border, worsening the situation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta intervened late on Tuesday night, speaking to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to ensure urgent repairs. Delhi officials were the first to reach the spot, followed by their Haryana counterparts. NDRF teams also took charge of ground operations.

Advertisement

South-West Delhi District Magistrate Mekala Chaitanya Prasad supervised the repair works through the night until 4:30 am. The breach had caused flooding in Jharoda village and nearby unauthorised colonies.

CM Rekha was briefed by senior officials and immediately issued instructions to Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal to evacuate affected residents. Around 2,000 people were shifted by DTC buses to shelters set up at Baba Haridas Temple and the MCD school in Jharoda, where food and other relief provisions were arranged.

Local public representatives, including MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and MLA Neelam Pehlwan, remained in touch with officials and monitored the situation on the ground.

“Work is being carried out on a war footing, and the situation will normalise soon. The government will provide immediate assistance to all residents affected by waterlogging,” Rekha said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts