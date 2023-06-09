No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

New Delhi, June 9
The Delhi Police on Friday filed an action taken report (ATR) before a court here on a plea seeking an FIR against wrestlers for allegedly making “false allegations” against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and indulging in hate speech.
In the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers are not seen raising slogans and no offence of hate speech is made out, the police said, while urging the court to dismiss the application.
The court listed the plea for further arguments on July 7.
The court had on May 25 sought an ATR from the police on the complaint.
The court was hearing an application filed on behalf of one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be the national chief of ‘Atal Jan Party’, against top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...
4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt
There have been signs of differences between the party and i...
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...
Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur
A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Binda...
Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, says NCP as party leaders meet Mumbai police chief
A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar's daughter and Lok ...