No pay revision for 16 yrs, Delhi disaster management staff get up to 100 pc hike

After 16 years without a single revision, disaster management personnel in Delhi are finally set for a major pay boost, with the Delhi Government approving up to 100 per cent increase in remuneration for project officers, district project officers and project coordinators working under the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA).

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was aimed at correcting a long-standing disparity in the remuneration of personnel who play a crucial role in preparing the Capital for disasters and coordinating emergency responses.

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“We have delivered justice to disaster management personnel by revising remuneration that had remained unchanged for 16 years,” CM Rekha Gupta said.

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The remuneration of project officers and district project officers had remained fixed at Rs 25,000 per month since the post was created in 2009, while project coordinators received Rs 20,000. The government said these posts were never linked to any regular government pay structure or equivalent pay category, leaving the personnel without periodic pay revisions or Dearness Allowance (DA).

The revision, according to the government, takes into account the growing responsibilities, experience and technical expertise required for the posts as well as the increasingly complex disaster management challenges faced by a rapidly expanding metropolis like Delhi.

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DSDMA personnel are responsible for critical functions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, including preparing district-level disaster management plans, conducting scientific risk assessments, identifying vulnerabilities and formulating risk mitigation strategies.

They also coordinate with multiple agencies during emergencies and manage emergency operation centres, ensuring real-time coordination among the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Services, Police, Health Department and other agencies. Their duties also include organising training programmes, conducting large-scale mock drills and strengthening the disaster response capabilities of various stakeholders.

The government said the remuneration of DSDMA personnel was significantly lower than that offered for comparable positions in several other states and departments of the Delhi Government. Officers handling similar responsibilities in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh receive remuneration of around Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 or more.

The government is also considering further welfare measures for the cadre, including performance-based annual increments, medical coverage for employees and their families and opportunities for specialised training workshops and capacity building.

The government said recognising the experience and expertise of personnel who have worked for years on limited remuneration would not only provide them greater financial security but also help build a stronger and more responsive disaster management system for Delhi’s nearly 3.2 crore residents.