No permission for reservation reform protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21: Delhi Police

Refuting claims circulating on social media that permission was granted for a protest on reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21, Delhi Police termed them false and misleading.

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No permission has been granted to anyone to hold such a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21, the police clarification stated.

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It was further clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, are already in force in the New Delhi district, the cop mentioned.

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Under the orders, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited.

Citizens have been advised not to amplify, forward or share unverified content. Legal action may be initiated against individuals found creating or disseminating fake news, the authorities said.