No permission sought or granted: Delhi cops on CJP’s Parl march

The Delhi Police on Sunday clarified that no permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march to Parliament by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday as the Monsoon Session commences.

Advertisement

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma said, “In view of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by the CJP on Monday, the Delhi Police hereby categorically clarify that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest, march or procession.” He said prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile section 144 CrPC) is in force in New Delhi district.

Advertisement

“Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” the DCP said.

Advertisement

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on Monday, the DCP said strict security arrangements had been put in place to ensure public safety and the protection of vital government installations.

“Any person violating these prohibitory orders will be liable for prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS and other applicable provisions of law,” he said.

Advertisement

The police bolstered security arrangements across New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon Session. They have deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricading and are conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points.

Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, the police said.

Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

“Every vehicle entering New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas,” the official said.

The Traffic Police also issued an advisory stating that security in New Delhi would be intensified during the Parliament session. Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and avoid affected routes wherever possible.

According to the Traffic Police, the roads likely to witness maximum traffic pressure include Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road. Traffic on these roads may be stopped or diverted from time to time for security reasons, and motorists have been advised to use them only when absolutely necessary.

Several major intersections and roundabouts, including Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhavan Roundabout, Sunehri Masjid Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, Boota Singh Roundabout, Prime Chowk Roundabout, GRG Roundabout and Jalebi Chowk Roundabout, are also likely to be affected.