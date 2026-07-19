'No permission sought or granted': Delhi Police on CJP’s July 20 Parliament march

Delhi Police on Sunday clarified that no permission was granted or sought for the proposed march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to the Parliament on Monday as the monsoon session is set to kick off.

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The police clarified that prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS are in force in the New Delhi district and accordingly, the gathering of more than five people are prohibited.

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In a statement, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma stated, "In view of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by CJP on 20.07.2026 (Monday), Delhi Police hereby categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest/march/procession."

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PUBLIC ADVISORY In view of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by CJP on 20.07.2026 (Monday), Delhi Police hereby categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession. Prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS… — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 19, 2026

Prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (erstwhile section 144 CrPC) is in force in the New Delhi District.

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“Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” the statement added.

As the Parliament session is set to commence from Monday, the DCP said that strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations.

“Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law,” he added.

The Delhi Police has urged the citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security.