No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Traffic came to a halt and vehicles were diverted as an AAP contingent, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, marched towards the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the ITO on Sunday morning. The traffic police had issued an advisory in anticipation of the protest, and entry and exit were disallowed at the nearest, albeit busy, ITO metro station.

With Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area, which prohibits the assembly of people, police officers communicated via the public announcement system, urging AAP workers to clear the area as they did not have permission for the protest. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, central district, explained, “The road has offices of many political parties and important government installations, hence we have imposed Section 144. We have made adequate arrangements, including multi-level barricading, and we will ensure the proper maintenance of law and order. They (AAP leaders) didn’t seek permission; such kind of permissions are not given. The election is also ongoing, and the model code of conduct is in place.”

