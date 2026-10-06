No political party sought 4 pm meeting with CEC, says Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) said it had not received any request from any political party seeking a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner at 4 pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, the poll body said it had offered to depute its senior-most official to receive the memorandum from the MPs, but the offer was rejected.

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The EC said it is always open to meeting political parties, but only in accordance with its established protocol. It added that the 240 MPs had sought a meeting with the Commission at the Parliament Annexe, which was not feasible as all such meetings are held at the EC's premises.

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The clarification came amid high drama during the INDIA bloc’s protest march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters earlier in the day. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several others, entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in an attempt to reach the poll body’s office.

- With PTI inputs