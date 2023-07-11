No primary classes today

New Delhi, July 10
Primary classes of all Delhi government and private schools will remain suspended on Tuesday as another spell of heavy rains was forecast here by the IMD, according to an official circular issued on Monday.
Due to the prediction for moderate to heavy rains in the national capital by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared on June 11 (Tuesday) for students of Classes Nursery to 5 in all government and government-aided schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), the circular added.
“All recognised private schools under Directorate of Education, GNCTD are also advised to follow the above instructions in view of the safety of the students,” the circular said.
However, some of the private schools have also opted to conduct online classes for the primary section on Tuesday.
