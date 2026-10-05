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Home / Delhi / No promotion, Delhi cop facing misbehaviour allegations stays ACP: Delhi Govt 

No promotion, Delhi cop facing misbehaviour allegations stays ACP: Delhi Govt 

After Delhi police orders changing ACP Vivek Bhagat's duty to DCP were read as a promotion, triggering opposition backlash, LG house clarified that the duty change orders stood withheld and didn't mean a promotion 

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police official Vivek Bhagat. Photo: Vivek Bhagat/LinkedIn
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In an important move today, the Lieutenant Governor office said a Delhi police order assigning an upgraded position to embattled cop Vivek Bhagat had been withheld and should not be read as a promotion.

Hours after the issuance of Delhi Police order giving ACP Vivek Bhagat the current duty charge (CDC) of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, LG house sources clarified that the move involved a routine post upgrade and the upgrade had now been withheld.

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It is not a promotion, it's a routine change of duty from ACP to DCP and this change has now been stopped, LG house sources said.

Bhagat is facing allegations of misbehaving with a woman content creator during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in central Delhi. The case has been referred to the Crime Branch for probe.

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The LG house sources firmly clarified that the earlier police order was not a promotion and that Bhagat continues to be an ACP.

The CDC arrangement only allows an officer to use the designation of the higher post while continuing with the same pay and routine duties. It does not give the officer the additional pay, seniority or other benefits attached to a regular promotion.

The clarification comes after the earlier order was widely read as a promotion of Bhagat to Additional DCP, triggering criticism from Opposition leaders.

Bhagat had also been in the news in July after he sustained injuries during the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

The government’s clarification means the development is a withholding of the temporary current duty charge and not cancellation of a regular promotion, as Bhagat had not been promoted to the rank of Additional DCP.

Meanwhile 11 DANIPS officers have been promoted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

These officers are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.

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