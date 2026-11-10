No proposal to allot 107-year-old Central Secretariat Club premises to any party, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that there is no proposal to allot the premises of the 107-year-old Central Secretariat Club, formerly known as Talkatora Club, to any party at this stage, providing temporary relief to the institution as it challenges the government’s decision to withdraw its recognition and evict it from the President’s Estate.

The government’s submission came during the hearing of an interim application filed by the club seeking a stay on the July 14 de-recognition order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the July 17 eviction order passed by the estate officer. Taking note of the Centre’s stand, Justice Amit Mahajan said no interim order was required to be passed.

The court, however, did not stay either of the two contested orders or restore the club’s recognition. It permitted the petitioners to remove their belongings from the premises within one week and listed the matter for further hearing on December 21.

During the November 5 hearing, the Centre’s counsel submitted that the government had no proposal to allot the premises to any party at this stage. The submission came amid the club’s apprehension over its possible displacement and the future use of the premises.

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The development assumes significance as the club’s dispute with the authorities involves not only the withdrawal of its recognition but also the cancellation of its occupancy and the subsequent eviction proceedings. The government’s latest submission addresses the immediate question of a fresh allotment but leaves the underlying dispute over the club’s occupation unresolved.

In its petition, the club has challenged the DoPT’s July 14 decision, alleging that its recognition was withdrawn arbitrarily and without following the principles of natural justice. It has also questioned the eviction order issued three days later, which treated it as an unauthorised occupant following the cancellation of its allotment.

The club has claimed that it was granted permanent occupancy of the premises and argued that the authorities could not dispossess a historic institution by relying on an allegedly illegal cancellation of its allotment.

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It further alleged that the authorities had failed to address complaints of irregularities during the tenure of the ad hoc committee managing its affairs and had instead proceeded against the institution itself. According to the petition, recognition was initially withdrawn in February without a show-cause notice. Following the High Court’s intervention, the club was granted a hearing, after which a fresh de-recognition order was issued on July 14.

The petition has described the de-recognition and eviction decisions as arbitrary and unconstitutional, alleging that the authorities were using administrative failures and alleged irregularities of the ad hoc committee to dispossess the institution.

The club’s challenge to the government’s decisions remains pending before the High Court. The next hearing on December 21 is expected to take the dispute forward, with the validity of the de-recognition and eviction proceedings yet to be adjudicated.