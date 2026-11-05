No prosecution for previously enrolled voters filing Form 6: Delhi CEO

Voters whose names are missing from Delhi's draft electoral roll despite having been enrolled earlier can apply afresh through Form 6 without fear of prosecution merely on the grounds that they were previously registered, the Election Commission of India has clarified.

The clarification, issued on Wednesday by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, addresses concerns among electors who were hesitant to submit Form 6 during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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The form carries a declaration that the applicant is being included in the electoral roll for the first time, leading some previously registered voters to fear that making such a declaration could amount to furnishing false information and invite prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

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The Commission said the declaration had been part of Form 6 since August 1, 2022, and that electors whose names do not appear in the draft roll must seek inclusion afresh, irrespective of whether they were enrolled earlier.

It clarified that submitting Form 6 in these circumstances would not, by itself, amount to a false declaration.

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The decision also refers to a Delhi High Court ruling dated October 14 in Nilotpal Datta and Another versus Election Commission of India and Others. The court had rejected the petitioners' apprehension that applying through Form 6 would amount to a false declaration and allowed them to submit the form for processing in accordance with law.

The Delhi CEO has asked residents to check the draft roll published on August 31 and file claims or objections by November 25. Applications can be submitted online through the voters' portal and ECINET mobile app, or physically through electoral registration officers and booth-level officers.

As of November 4, 13,05,630 electors under the no-mapping category and 19,29,582 under the logical discrepancy category had been ‘parked’ for the final roll.