No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

New Delhi, December 20

There is no provision of OBC representation in appointment of members in the governing body and different committees of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes. The committee had submitted its 26th report on the measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in AIIMS.

The top management bodies of AIIMS Delhi and six newly set up AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh consist of Institute Body and Governing Body.

Underneath these bodies, there are six committees to run the affairs of these institutes. These committees are academic committee, standing finance committee, standing selection committee, estate committee and hospital affairs committee.

The president of the governing body are either ex-officio members or nominated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in accordance with the provisions of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 1956.

The report said, “In regard to the representation of OBCs in governing body and different committee of each AIIMS, the Committee learnt that there exists no provision of reservation in appointment of members of governing body and different committee of AIIMS, which are the backbone in the functioning of the organisation.”

The committee has recommended that efforts should be made to come up with a solution whereby persons or officials from OBC category be appointed or nominated to these committees. “It goes without saying that such appointments may be considered especially, in cases which fit in the prescribed criteria,” it added.

The Tribune had earlier reported on December 18 that the committee had also found that there exists a huge gap between the number of sanctioned posts and the number of posts which are actually filled by candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes. Of the 27 per cent mandated requirement, only 18 per cent seats were filled with OBC candidates in the seven AIIMS.

