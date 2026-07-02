‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule to apply all year in Delhi: New anti-pollution plan

In a major overhaul of its anti-pollution strategy, the Delhi Government on Wednesday notified a permanent Winter Pollution Master Plan that institutionalises a range of seasonal restrictions while making the “No Pollution Under Control (PUC), No Fuel” rule applicable throughout the year.

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The notification, issued by the Department of Environment and Forest, lays down a permanent framework that will automatically come into force every year from November 1 to February 28, eliminating the need for separate winter pollution orders.

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One of the key measures includes denying fuel at petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG outlets to vehicles without a valid PUC certificate. Compliance will be checked digitally through vehicle databases, along with verification of physical certificates. The Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, oil companies, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Food and Supplies Department will monitor the implementation.

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The new policy also bars the entry of non-Delhi registered vehicles below BS-VI emission standards into the Capital between November 1 and January 31. CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other exempted categories will not come under these restrictions.

To reduce traffic congestion and vehicular emissions during winter, the government has directed that only 50 per cent of employees in government and private offices will attend workplaces between November 1 and January 31, while the remaining staff will work from home. Essential services have been exempted from the restrictions.

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Authorised parking charges across the city will be doubled from November 1 to February 28 to discourage the use of private vehicles. However, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation parking facilities have been exempted. Office timings for Delhi Government and MCD employees will also be staggered to reduce peak-hour congestion.

The notification imposes a ban on demolition and dust-generating civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects. Between December 10 and January 20, the restrictions will become more stringent, with only indispensable government projects and emergency works allowed to continue.

In another first, the government has made anti-smog guns or mist systems mandatory for commercial buildings with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres and high-rise institutional buildings. Construction sites spread over more than 1,000 square metres will also be required to install dust suppression systems.

The policy further introduces institutional accountability for open burning of waste, leaves and biomass. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), housing societies, government and private institutions, contractors and agencies will be held responsible for preventing such incidents within their premises. Drone surveillance will be stepped up during winter, particularly at night, to detect violations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective was to ensure all departments and citizens know well in advance the measures that would apply every winter, allowing better preparedness and more effective implementation.

According to the government, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 1 and February 15 during the last three winter seasons ranged between 312 and 342, with peak AQI levels touching 461 to 494, prompting the need for a permanent pollution-control framework.