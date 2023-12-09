 No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP’s Sanjay Singh tells court : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody, AAP's Sanjay Singh tells court

The court will further hear the matter on December 12

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, December 9

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday urged a court here to release him, saying no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Singh’s counsel made the submission before Special Judge M K Nagpal during the hearing of his bail application.

He told the court that he was not required for further investigation and that the probe against him was over.

“The ED has already filed its charge sheet against me after the completion of the investigation. I’m not required for the custodial interrogation any further. There is no purpose to keep me in further custody,” Singh’s counsel told the court.

During the arguments, the ED said the probe was ongoing and if released on bail, Singh could hamper the investigation and tamper with the evidence as well as influence the witnesses.

In the course of hearing on bail application, the fifth supplementary prosecution complaint filed against Singh was also taken out from a sealed envelope.

It was again directed to be kept in the envelope as question of protection of identity of one of the prosecution witnesses was pending decision before the competent committee under the Witness Protection Scheme.

“For the sake of convenience, a copy of the said supplementary complaint has been filed on record today on behalf of ED using a pseudo name for the said witness in above said complaint at different places,” the judge directed.

The court will further hear the matter on December 12.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has strongly rebutted the claim.


