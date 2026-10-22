No role in CJP protest call, Neha Bora tells Delhi HC; challenges peace bond notice after detention

All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that she had no role in the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest call and had neither committed an offence nor engaged in any activity warranting proceedings for breach of peace.

Bora has challenged a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) directing her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and maintain peace. The notice was served on October 18, a day after she was released following her detention while marching towards Mandi House on October 16.

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The notice cited repeated protests around Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest site, and alleged that Bora had instigated people to proceed to Connaught Place despite prohibitory orders being in force there.

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Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bora, told the court she was detained barely 10-15 minutes after reaching Mandi House and had committed no offence.

Referring to a social media post announcing a 5 pm gathering at Mandi House, he said it merely stated, “see you today at 5 PM”, and contained no call for violence, disturbance of public peace or commission of an offence.

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He also referred to Bora’s October 15 press conference and a social media post the following day, arguing that her activities remained peaceful and her statements measured, focusing on reform.

Sankaranarayanan further flagged restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS in several parts of Delhi, while arguing that Bora had previously participated in protests and made public posts without objection.