 No satisfactory reply from AAP govt, take it as ‘letter of duty’: LG’s fresh missive to Kejriwal : The Tribune India

No satisfactory reply from AAP govt, take it as ‘letter of duty’: LG’s fresh missive to Kejriwal

Delhi CM alleged that BJP, through the LG, was trying to harm the interests of the people of Delhi

No satisfactory reply from AAP govt, take it as ‘letter of duty’: LG’s fresh missive to Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. File Photo

PTI

New Delhi, October 8

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and said he has not received any “satisfactory reply” from the AAP government over issues related to excise policy, power subsidy and other matters raised by him.

Amid an ongoing letter war between the two sides which are locked in a bitter tussle, Saxena, in a fresh missive to Kejriwal dated October 7, launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, saying its rule, based on “speeches and advertisement”, was alienated from basic works of public interest.

The LG also took umbrage at Kejriwal's sarcastic remarks where he referred to a previous communication from Saxena as a “love letter”, and hoped that he would instead accept it as a “letter of duty”.

Saxena said that his letters and instructions were meant to caution the government against “errors and shortcomings” in its functioning yet he was personally attacked and became a target of “baseless allegations.”

The LG flagged his instructions regarding a probe in the now-scrapped excise policy, the absence of Kejriwal or his ministers at an event attended by the President, power subsidy, recruitment of teachers, and several other issues, and asked if he was wrong in doing that.

Saxena emphasised his commitment was solely towards the Constitution and the people of Delhi and asserted he will continue to work with this inspiration.

Reacting to it, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP, through the LG, was trying to harm the interests of the people of Delhi. “Today another love letter has arrived,” he said repeating the barb.

“The BJP through the LG is bent on destroying Delhi people's lives. Every day they create a fuss over something. I want to assure Delhi people- there is no need to worry, till your son is alive I will not let any harm come to you,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said in another tweet.

Kejriwal had earlier also taken a dig at the LG, saying he was scolded by Saxena more than he is scolded by his wife.

The LG's letter comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused him of interfering in the AAP government's functioning and “unconstitutionally” setting up probes on its decisions and works.

Saxena accused Kejriwal and his associates of levelling false allegations and spreading them through social media causing “irreparable loss” to the people they targeted.

Saxena also mentioned former finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and former Punjab minister Vikramjeet Singh Majeethia against whom Kejriwal had levelled allegations and later apologised.

Terming Sisodia's letter as well as those by other AAP leaders as  “pointless” and “misleading”, the LG added, “I am sorry that apart from crossing all limits of dignity, you and your allies are constantly running away from your constitutional duties and responsibilities of governance.”

“Your governance system, which is running on the basis of advertisements and speeches, seems to be completely alienated from the basic works of public interest,” he alleged.

Saxena said that whenever he tried to bring any shortcomings of governance to the fore and requested them to be redressed, Kejriwal and his colleagues not only “misled” the people and avoided any response, but also levelled unfounded and personal allegations against him.

“I would like to remind you that the topics which were conveyed to you in writing by me were all issues related to the well-being and good governance of the common citizens of Delhi,” he said.

He charged that Kejriwal and his allies, instead of taking satisfactory action or giving proper answers on the issues raised, retaliate by mounting personal attacks and allegations, thereby diverting the issue at hand.

“It is with utmost regret that I have to say that all this is being done by you and your allies as per a well-thought-out policy,” he wrote to Kejriwal.

“When the facts come to the fore, you even apologise shamelessly, though then irreparable loss happens to the person accused in the public domain and you gain politically,” he hit out at Kejriwal.

AAP leaders, in the recent past, had accused Saxena of corruption during his previous posting as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

“Against me too, your colleagues have made a malafide attempt to create an atmosphere of mistrust through media and social media by making highly objectionable, fabricated and false allegations to divert from the issues,” he wrote.

Saxena urged Kejriwal “to refrain from doing so in future in the interest of political correctness, constitutional values, common social etiquette and national interest.”          Responding to Sisodia's recent letter in which he reiterated his demand for a probe into the alleged Rs 6000-crore scam in the MCD, the LG said the matter was taken up by him.

“I have been completely impartial and conscientious in the discharge of my constitutional responsibilities. As the Lieutenant Governor, I have taken prompt and appropriate action against corruption, inaction and opacity in any government department or body,” the LG said.

Saxena said he had taken immediate cognisance of the allegations leveled against MCD by Sisodia and sought a report.

The municipal corporation, as per the report, cancelled the contract by taking action against the agency concerned for not depositing the amount in time and necessary action was also being taken for the recovery of pending dues, he said.

Several court cases were also pending in this regard at Supreme Court, Delhi, Mumbai and  National Company Law Tribunal, he stated.  

#Arvind Kejriwal #VK Saxena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

2
Punjab

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

3
Diaspora

Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

4
Nation

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

5
Amritsar

Amritsar: Food outlets challaned for using plastic

6
Diaspora

India recalls Kanishka bombing to decry ‘Khalistan’ activity in Canada

7
Trending

Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' on busy street, but this man steals the show

8
Punjab

Delhi excise policy scam: Former Akali MLA Deep Malhotra's premises searched in Punjab

9
Punjab

Bride 'abducted' in Tarn Taran village

10
Chandigarh

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

The 19-km bridge across the Kerch Strait linking Black Sea a...

Creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF approved: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

This is the first time since Independence that a new operati...

90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force take place in Chandigarh; President Droupadi Murmu attends the event

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

IAF's first annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside...

Both Congress president poll candidates people of stature, neither of them can be remote-controlled: Rahul

Both Congress president poll candidates people of stature, neither of them can be remote-controlled: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader says Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor a...

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, ‘flat tyre’; Shatabdi sent for passengers

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, ‘flat tyre’; Shatabdi sent for passengers

Earlier, the newly launched Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat ...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, arrests four

Punjab Police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, cache of arms, ammunition recovered

Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar: Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force take place in Chandigarh; President Droupadi Murmu attends the event

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman's house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, Jalandhar's PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

50-year-old goes missing from Tajpur church in Jalandhar, kin lodge plaint

On way to school, Kapurthala village girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

7 injured in blast at Mandi Ahmedgarh factory

7 injured in blast in scrap at Mandi Ahmedgarh factory in Punjab

Stubble burning: Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 booked for cyber fraud in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250 kms to meet his favourite Youtuber

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala