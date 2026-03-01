No shortage of LPG, says minister Sirsa

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The minister said the government had activated multiple monitoring mechanisms to ensure smooth supply of the cooking gas across the city. A total of 70 joint enforcement teams, comprising officials from the police, Weights & Measures Department and the Food & Supplies Department, had been deployed to keep a close watch on markets and distribution channels.

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The development comes at a time when global supply disruptions, particularly from the Gulf region, have caused some tightening in the LPG availability worldwide.

Locally, however, officials said panic buying, triggered by rumours, had added unnecessary pressure on the system.

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Addressing the situation, Sirsa urged residents to remain calm and trust the government’s monitoring measures.

“There is no need for any panic, supplies are fully in order,” said Sirsa.

He also cautioned that misinformation being circulated by certain sections could worsen the situation and benefit hoarders attempting to exploit public fears.

“Some are repeating past patterns of misinformation, as seen during demonetisation and Covid times, but we appreciate the public’s trust and understanding,” Sirsa said.

To further streamline availability, the Delhi Government has also initiated regulated sales of the commercial LPG cylinders in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Oil Marketing Companies. Officials said that up to 20 per cent of the average daily commercial LPG consumption, approximately 1,800 cylinders, would be made available through a priority based distribution system.

Under this arrangement, essential sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants and dairies will receive supplies through 19 kg commercial cylinders. The system would follow a first-in, first-out booking mechanism to ensure fairness and prevent hoarding.

Joint enforcement teams are monitoring the implementation of the policy to ensure that commercial consumers receive their required supplies without affecting domestic LPG availability.

Sirsa said the Delhi Government was closely tracking the situation and taking daily updates to ensure that supplies remained stable.

“There is no need for any kind of panic, all supplies are in order,” Sirsa reassured. “We’re here to support every household.”

The minister also highlighted the leadership guiding the government’s response to the situation.

He also encouraged residents to report any irregularities or supply related issues through government helplines, assuring that complaints would be addressed promptly.

Officials said the coordinated approach between the enforcement agencies and oil companies was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted LPG availability while preventing hoarding and black marketing in the Capital.