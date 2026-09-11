No take-offs, landings within 300-km radius of Delhi from Sept 11-13

Special air security measures will be in force within a 300-km radius of Delhi from September 11 to 13 in view of the BRICS Summit, according to sources.

According to the sources, non-scheduled flight operations will not be permitted at all airports within a 300-km radius of the national capital during the period. Take-offs and landings will be permitted only for scheduled commercial flights, approved special flights carrying BRICS dignitaries, select IAF, BSF and Aviation Research Centre aircraft, Army helicopters undertaking emergency or medical evacuation missions, and state aircraft carrying Governors or Chief Ministers.

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Scheduled flights and overflying aircraft will continue to use normal routes but will have to comply with altitude restrictions. Departing aircraft must reach FL290 by the time they are 200 km from Delhi, while arriving aircraft can begin descending from FL290 only after reaching the 200-km point.

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Safdarjung Airport will remain closed, except for specified IAF, BSF and NSG helicopter operations. The Rohini helipad will remain completely closed. Other flights will require prior security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.