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Home / Delhi / No trace of 4 boys swept away in Yamuna

No trace of 4 boys swept away in Yamuna

Ground report: Kin keep vigil on riverbank as agencies carry out search op on Day 2

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Rescue teams carry out a search operation in the Yamuna in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo
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Grief and uncertainty hung heavy over the banks of the Yamuna near Thokar No. 24 at Hiranki village in outer north Delhi on Monday as anxious families waited for any sign of four boys who were swept away by the river’s strong current while bathing. Despite an intensive search by rescue agencies, there was no breakthrough even on the second day.

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The incident came to light on Sunday evening after a PCR call was received at the Alipur police station around 7.46 pm reporting that children had drowned in the Yamuna.

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The police reached the spot and learnt that five boys had gone to the river for a bath. While four of them entered the water and were swept away by the strong current, the fifth boy, Lucky (14), remained on the banks and raised an alarm.

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Hearing his cries, people working in nearby agricultural fields rushed to the river and attempted to rescue the children. By the time they reached, the four boys had disappeared into the fast-flowing waters.

The missing boys have been identified as Rahul, Anshu, Saurabh and Amandeep, all around 15 years old and residents of Ibrahimpur in outer Delhi.

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Lucky, who was with the group, said they had reached the ghat around 5 pm. He recalled that he had warned his friends against entering the river after noticing the strong current, but they went ahead while holding each other’s hands. Moments later, the current swept them away.

Throughout Monday, teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Fire Services and the Delhi Police continued an extensive search operation using boats and trained rescue personnel. The local administration and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate were also involved in coordinating the rescue efforts.

On the riverbank, family members refused to leave despite the passage of time. Every movement of the rescue boats drew hopeful glances, only to end in disappointment as the teams returned without locating the boys. Their clothes and slippers, left behind before they entered the water, remained untouched on the riverbank.

Shyam Bihari Shah, father of Anshu, said the family had received a call about the incident on Sunday evening and had been waiting by the river ever since, hoping for news of his son.

The police said rescue operations would continue until all four missing boys were traced. Officials said inquest proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita would be initiated after the recovery of the bodies, if any, and further action would follow in accordance with the law.

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