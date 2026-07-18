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Home / Delhi / 'No treatment without my consent': Sonam Wangchuk's wife pushes back after his hospitalisation

'No treatment without my consent': Sonam Wangchuk's wife pushes back after his hospitalisation

Gitanjali J Angmo says activist was 'doing fine' on Friday, questions Delhi Police's decision to shift him to Safdarjung Hospital

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:29 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. ANI photo
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The Delhi Police has shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said on Saturday and asserted that no medical treatment should be administered to the activist without her consent.

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Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site early Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

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“He is at Safdarjung Hospital. I forbid them from administering anything without my consent. No treatment should start without my consent. I hold everybody accountable if anything happens,” Angmo told PTI.

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Questioning the decision to hospitalise him, she claimed Wangchuk appeared fine on Friday.

“Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32. Without my consent and my doctor's consent, nothing can be administered,” she said.

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The Delhi Police has said that Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital for “essential medical care” following expert medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's orders.

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, “We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest.”

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he remained determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, saying he had “lost 20 per cent of my body” during the hunger strike.

“Governments have fallen over the price of onions. I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth,” he had said in a video message.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

The Delhi High Court has been monitoring Wangchuk's medical condition and has directed that his health be regularly assessed and appropriate medical intervention be provided if required.

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