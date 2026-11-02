No unease over Neha’s growing visibility with top Cong leaders: Delhi youth wing

The growing prominence of student activist Neha Bora alongside Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sparked speculation about her increasing proximity to the Congress.

However, the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (DPYC) has dismissed suggestions of unease within its ranks, saying there is no resentment over her growing visibility and that the Congress has a history of working with student organisations beyond its own political structure.

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Bora, who emerged as a prominent face during the protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, has increasingly been seen alongside senior Congress leaders. Her presence has raised questions about whether the party is seeking to bring her into its fold.

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Speaking to The Tribune, DPYC president Akshay Lakra said there was no insecurity over Bora receiving a platform within the Congress, pointing to the longstanding coordination between the party's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and Left-affiliated student organisations.

"There is no insecurity in the Congress. Practically speaking, there is no negativity. We have cordial relations, we talk to each other and, if someone needs help, we help them," Lakra said.

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Citing the mock Parliament held on Saturday, he said Bora was not the only student representative given an opportunity to speak. NSUI national secretary Ritu Barala had also participated.

“Yesterday, in the mock Parliament, there was Neha Bora's participation. Along with that, Ritu Barala was also there. She also spoke,” he said.

Lakra rejected the suggestion that the Youth Congress was uncomfortable with Bora receiving a platform when its own representatives were not getting similar opportunities. He said student representatives had also met Rahul Gandhi separately, including during an interaction around 15 days ago and another meeting involving Banaras Hindu University students and Congress legal cell workers.

He said the Congress had a history of engaging with student activists outside its organisational structure, even when they belonged to groups that contested elections against its student wing.

Recalling Rahul Gandhi's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following violence on the campus during Kanhaiya Kumar's tenure as JNU Students' Union president, Lakra said Gandhi had met the affected students even though Kumar had not joined the Congress at the time.

"At that time, in JNU, the NSUI, AISA and AISF fought elections against each other. We contest elections separately, but that did not create any problem for us," he said.

Recalling his tenure as the NSUI president from 2017 to 2021, Lakra said the organisations had regularly worked together on student-related issues.

“Whether it was UGC issues or higher education funding, we have worked together. So, there is no discord between us," he said.

He also highlighted the cooperation between the organisations during protests, particularly in providing legal assistance to detained protesters.

“If tomorrow, during a protest, Neha calls and someone is detained, an advocate from our legal cell goes to help get them released. We help them. Many times, when we need help, they also help us," he said.

Lakra maintained that the association was based on shared student concerns rather than political differences, adding that the Congress had no immediate plans to induct Bora into the party. Asked whether the party was considering bringing her into its fold, he said, “No, there is no such plan right now.”