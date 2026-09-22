No way to gauge building stability: MCD relies on owner-produced certificates in Daryaganj

The disclosure assumes significance after the recent Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven persons and put the spotlight on unauthorised construction and regulatory oversight.

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A visit to Daryaganj, part of historic Shahjahanabad, found old commercial and residential structures with heavily weathered facades, exposed brickwork, blackened and damp surfaces, damaged openings, vegetation on portions of walls and visibly aging concrete. In several buildings, upper portions appeared unused or partly vacated, while commercial activity continued at street level.

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The photographs do not establish that these buildings are structurally unsafe or illegal. But they show precisely the kind of aging, altered and intensively occupied building stock that requires professional structural assessment rather than visual assumptions.

62 dangerous buildings identified, but not specifically in Daryaganj

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The MCD, in its response to The Tribune's queries on the ground report, said its latest dangerous-building survey identified 62 buildings across all zones, against which action was being taken. However, its response did not specify the date of the survey or how many of the 62 are in Daryaganj or Shahjahanabad.

The civic body also said 147 buildings had been booked for unauthorised construction in ward 142, Daryaganj, since July 1, 2023; demolition action was taken against 57 properties and sealing against 16. Importantly, these figures relate to unauthorised construction and cannot automatically be treated as dangerous-building cases.

That distinction is crucial in an area where old buildings have undergone decades of additions, alterations and changes of use.

Regulatory blind spot

The MCD says the verification of actual construction against the sanctioned plan is undertaken at the stage of regularisation or issuance of an Occupancy-cum-Completion Certificate (OCC). For violations, it says action is taken under the DMC Act with the prescribed notice period.

But the problem exposed on the ground concerns existing buildings already occupied and functioning for years.

Delhi’s Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL) place responsibility for structural safety on owners and professionals involved in design and construction. Existing buildings can also be evaluated for structural vulnerability and retrofitting by a structural engineer.

The DMC Act gives the Commissioner substantial powers where danger is actually established: under Section 348, a building that is ruinous, likely to fall or dangerous can be ordered to be demolished, secured or repaired; where danger is imminent, preventive action can be taken immediately. Section 349 allows a dangerous building to be ordered vacated, with the police empowered to remove occupants if they do not comply.

Fire safety is another check, not substitute for structural safety

For specified buildings, Delhi Fire Service requires fire-safety approval depending on occupancy, height and floor configuration. Mercantile buildings above 9 metres or Ground+2, and business buildings above 15 metres or Ground+4, among others, fall within the specified categories. Fire NOC/FSC requirements operate at construction and pre-occupancy stages.

The MCD’s advice to owners is to comply with the UBBL and the MPD norms, while tenants should ask owners for a valid OCC before entering a rent agreement.

That leaves the immediate policy question of who proactively checks an aging, occupied building when no new construction or regularisation application brings it before the system.

For Daryaganj, the answer cannot wait for a collapse. A street-by-street exercise combining structural assessment, sanctioned-plan verification, occupancy, use checks, fire-safety compliance and enforcement of dangerous-building provisions would convert visible warning signs into preventive action.

The important question remains in front of the authorities and government — whether Delhi's regulatory system can identify a dangerous building before gravity does.