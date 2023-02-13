Nod for sewer line project in 39 Najafgarh colonies

New Delhi, February 12
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday approved Delhi Jal Board’s project to lay sewer lines in 39 unauthorised colonies of the Najafgarh constituency and provide free individual house sewer connections to 1,607 households.
About 55,000 people will benefit from this project, which is worth Rs 41 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also directed the board officials to make the project meet expectations and complete the quality work within the stipulated time. “In the absence of a sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank or storm water drains, which falls into the Yamuna,” said Sisodia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...