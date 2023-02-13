Nod for sewer line project in 39 Najafgarh colonies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday approved Delhi Jal Board’s project to lay sewer lines in 39 unauthorised colonies of the Najafgarh constituency and provide free individual house sewer connections to 1,607 households.

About 55,000 people will benefit from this project, which is worth Rs 41 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also directed the board officials to make the project meet expectations and complete the quality work within the stipulated time. “In the absence of a sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank or storm water drains, which falls into the Yamuna,” said Sisodia.