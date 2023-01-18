Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 17

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, approved three road projects worth Rs 17.79 crore.

Other facilities to be developed Upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes on the entire road stretch

Allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones

Plantation on central verges and roadsides

Maintenance of streetlights

The projects include strengthening of Anuvrat Marg in the South Division; strengthening of the road from Deenpur to Kaccha Talab and Tazpur Mod to the police checkpost on Goyala Deenpur Road; and remodeling of the drain along GT Road.

The projects on Goyala Deenpur Road and GT Road will also help the government reduce the instances of waterlogging during monsoon in the said areas.

While approving the projects, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The government is working on mission mode to strengthen and improve the road infrastructure across the city. To make the roads of Delhi world-class, the government is also getting the assessment of roads done by experts and is preparing a blueprint for those.”

He also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

He added that the Delhi Government was working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi. The Deputy CM has also directed the officials to focus on the beautification of these roads.