DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Noida astrologer held for cheating people on pretext of overseas jobs

Noida astrologer held for cheating people on pretext of overseas jobs

A complaint was received from 27 people alleging that between 2022 and 2023, the accused lured them with promises of overseas employment

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:29 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A person running an astrology business has been arrested for allegedly operating a fake overseas consultancy firm and duping gullible people on the pretext of providing jobs abroad, officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

The arrested accused has been identified as Bharat Mishra alias Pritam Kumar Mishra alias Rajesh Prasad (52), a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to police, a complaint was received from 27 people alleging that between 2022 and 2023, the accused lured them with promises of overseas employment.

Advertisement

The victims visited the office of the alleged company, Sky Blue Overseas Consultancy, located at A1/19B, first floor, DDA Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi, where they were asked to submit their passports and pay money under the pretext of health check-ups, air tickets, visa processing and other formalities.

Subsequently, the victims underwent medical examinations and forged visas and air tickets were also provided to them. However, after some time, the accused allegedly shut down the office and disappeared. As per complaints from 27 victims so far, the accused and his associates cheated them of approximately Rs 19 lakh, officials said.

Advertisement

Police said that during investigation, it was found that the accused operated an overseas placement consultancy under the name Sky Blue Overseas Consultancy and targeted unemployed job seekers by promising lucrative employment opportunities abroad.

The accused allegedly concealed his true identity and operated under assumed names using forged identity documents. The office premises were also rented using fake IDs. He collected passports and substantial amounts of money from victims for visa processing, medical examinations, air tickets and related expenses.

To gain their confidence, the accused arranged medical check-ups and provided forged visas and air tickets. After collecting the money, he neither arranged the promised employment nor refunded the amount. He later closed the office, absconded, and became untraceable, thereby cheating victims of their money.

Police said the accused also ran an astrology business from his residence at Shiv Dham Enclave, Phase-2, Sector 80, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts